Megan Fox and MGK: vampires warn them about the risks of drinking blood – People – Culture

After Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confessed that they perform rituals in which they take each other’s blood, true vampires have decided to provide them with health recommendations if they wish to continue their fluid exchanges.

Vampires, outside of fantasy and horror books, are people who ingest human blood on a regular basis, usually from the same donor.

And although it seems somewhat unusual, to carry out this type of practices, regular blood tests are requiredin which they can confirm that the blood tract is healthy, without diseases or conditions that can be transmitted from one to the other.

Precisely there lies one of the most important recommendations that they make to the couple, because regardless of the strangeness that their practice of drinking blood from each other may cause, there are ways to do it responsibly.

The unusual recommendations to drink blood responsibly

Because Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship for two years, in theory they could be calm about fluid-borne conditions and diseases, well, it could be said that they have been together long enough to know the state of health of the other.

(Suggested reading: On the way to the morgue, an old man ‘revives’ before the astonished gaze of doctors).

However, there is cause for concern MGK confessed that when they performed the rituals in which blood was tasted, he would open wounds on his chest with a piece of glass. According to several Internet users, this could cause infections in the singer due to lack of cleanliness.

Several American vampires even set off the alarms and reminded the couple that the procedure for drawing blood must be performed in the presence of a health professional and with the appropriate biosafety implements.

Prior to her relationship with the musician, Fox was married for 11 years to actor Brian Austin Green.

According to the entertainment medium ‘TMZ’, two vampires in the United States shared their recommendations so that the couple, in case they decide to continue their blood-drinking rituals, can do so with the safety and health that the case requires.

(It may interest you: Hitler, Hussein and Lenin: the artists and the songs they listened to).

Belfaazar Ashantison, one of the co-founders of the New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), strongly recommends that you get tested regularly for diseases before continuing this practice.

As reported by the aforementioned media, Ashantison spent about six months getting to know the person who converted in your plasma donor.

“Although we have been in a relationship for a few years, we still do blood tests every three months,” revealed the “vampire” to this medium.

(Be sure to read: Silvestre Dangond and his embrace with Fico: ‘he is the future president,’ he says).

Although it is a strange practice, it seems that dozens of people do it and certain conditions must be respected to take care of the health of those who participate in it. This invariably includes actress Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Although the details of their relationship and the rituals they do in which they drink each other’s blood are not public, they can take the recommendations of these “old vampires” and stay healthy.

In other news

She is Susana Gómez, Maluma’s girlfriend

They kicked her out of her house for opening Onlyfans, but now she says she’s a millionaire

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities with sexual clauses

Epa Colombia proudly showed off its luxurious penthouse

Trends WEATHER