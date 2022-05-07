Megan Fox and other celebrities with children who dress without gender

More and more parents are deciding to let their children dress as they wish without putting a gender label on clothing and Megan Fox is an example of this.

Several years, The actress has made it clear that she has no problem letting her children wear the clothes they feel comfortable with. and does not teach them a category for the garment they decide to wear.

Some years ago, the famous was the victim of harsh criticism after she showed how one of his children looked dressed to go to school.

Although the negative comments rained on different platforms and social networks, the actress defended herself and He assured that he will not allow bullying against his little one just because of the way he dresses.

But Megan is not the only celebrity who decided to erase gender labels. in the clothing of their children, since there are several artists who have carried this style of upbringing.

Many decide to take these teachings to make it clear to their children that they are the ones who decide how to lead a lifestyle without stereotypes.

These celebrities have children who dress without gender

Angelina Jolie

The famous has 6 children and each one has decided what style to wear when dressing. One of the most controversial has been Shiloh Joliewho for many years wore outfits that are socially considered masculine, however, also She has shown that she enjoys wearing dresses and makeup.

Jennifer Lopez

Her little daughter Emme completely changed her style and today she knows how to combine the most urban outfits and innovative. Emme enjoys wearing oversized clothes, but she also wears bohemian skirts on occasion.

Jennifer Garner

Their children usually wear very basic clothes and everyone enjoys experimenting with various pieces that do not belong to a specific genresince they are only focused on transmitting what they are as people.