Megan Fox and other celebrities with failed lip surgeries

The 35-year-old American actress Megan fox He admitted that he does suffer from body dysmorphia. “I have a lot of deep insecurities,” she said in an interview for British GQ Style. And that’s how we saw her image change from the gorgeous and natural Megan fox to a face retouched a thousand times through plastic surgery.

Can we judge her? The pressure from Hollywood can be fierce and the stereotypes of beauty, in a woman who naturally looked like a doll doing nothing, played a trick on her.

Megan Fox’s lips: failed surgery and more confessions

XXl lips. Source. Instagram @meganfox

Megan fox She was only 21 years old when she starred in the movie that made her known worldwide: “Transformers”. Years later, the beautiful brunette would say that the beauty standards and the pressure she felt due to the excessive sexualization of her role in the film hurt her. A damage that perhaps had just begun and over the years we see more clearly what it is about.

A natural Megan against her current image. Source. the collective.com

In this way, with the passing of time, the American actress with blue eyes, pale complexion, slightly freckled and fine features was transformed into a more tense, chiseled and swollen expression: an unnatural face that was erasing the imperfections that made her, just naturally beautiful.

Megan before filming Transformers and after. Source. the collective.com

Many fans criticize him for being unrecognizable and that his partner, the rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, has made things worse. For he suffers from a distortion similar to hers.

Friends actress Courteney Cox before and after. Source.Diario Las Américas

Other celebrities with this problem could be donatella versace and Courtney Cox. In the case of the Friends actress, her cheekbones were also retouched excessively, which completely changed her expression.

Donatella Versace, before and after. Source. The Americas Newspaper

Many media point out Megan fox an even more radical transformation in recent months, added to her way of dressing with some pieces and trends from the rap universe, mimicking her boyfriend. There would be nothing wrong with this if she hadn’t explained how she suffers with the image of her.

Despite her youth, the actress underwent several touch-ups, which are beginning to look excessive, for example on her lips. In addition to the several times that she injected fillers, so much so that she now seems to have changed her shape, for which she had to go under the knife.

Model and actress, Megan fox she soon triumphed in Hollywood and perhaps this has affected her. Her stunning beauty was not enough for him and she wanted more. The lips they lost their natural shape and along with the profile that was retouched with a rhinoplasty to make her nose look more pointed and thin, the mouth is somewhat disproportionate.

Although it could be a matter of taste, it is not about giving an opinion about another’s body but about questioning how some lips turgid and thick were not enough for her. And above all, as the retouches of her are drawing attention to something else.

In an interview for Allure magazine, he was asked about the subject of his lips and Megan fox answered: “You can clearly see that my lipsthey are my lips“, although nobody believed his statement.

The actress is still indescribably beautiful, but the truth is that the excess is noticeable. Perhaps more in lips than anywhere else. And whether it was an excess of filler, a failed surgery or a problem that arose in the operating room, these are the issues that begin to occur in cases like yours.

It is thus, convenient, to raise as a society what leads a beautiful woman to always be dissatisfied and seek more and more aesthetic touch-ups. In times of empowered women and questions, the case of Megan fox It has several interesting nuances to analyze.

What is your point of view on how the actress sees herself today and what other questions can we deduce from this phenomenon? Are you in favor of doing something? plastic surgery?