Megan Fox and that “terrifying” kiss with Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer’s Body

The kissing scene between Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfriend in Jennifer’s Body created a lot of trouble for the two actresses, according to a recent interview.

Megan Fox spoke from kiss scene with Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer’s Body, the 2009 film by Karyn Kusama.

In the history of Hollywood, there are many films that were initially hated, only to be re-evaluated over the years by viewers. One of them appears to be Jennifer’s Body, the horror starring Megan Fox, which debuted with $ 31 million in gross and bad reviews. Screenwriter Diablo Cody found the reason for the flop in some poor marketing choices. Megan Fox at the time was a real sex symbol, and the study focused on female “sexualization”.

Megan Fox talked about the film and recalled how she and Amanda Seyfried were struggling with the scene where they were supposed to kiss, showing their bisexuality on the big screen. The protagonist revealed:

The protagonist Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) in the film Jennifer's Body

The protagonist Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) in the film Jennifer’s Body

“I remember Amanda and I were terrified of kissing. She more than me. I was slightly more comfortable, but she was not at all happy to have to shoot that scene. We both had acne marks on the chin and for the kiss should have framed the chin in detail, so I thought ‘They absolutely have to correct it.’ I don’t even know if it happened, but it was very stressful. “

Megan Fox has disappeared from the radar for some time, but already a couple of years ago she said that the actress was not her real life path:

“I’m the least ambitious actress! I choose films just for fun. I’m not here to suffer for art. And I won’t be an actress forever. I’ve always known my calling is different.”


