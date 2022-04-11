Megan Fox and the photo that could reveal that she is expecting her first baby with MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have become one of the most famous and explosive couples of the moment, so each of their appearances and gestures They are conversation starters.

After the couple decided to get engaged last January, rumors about an alleged pregnancy have not been ruled out, and recently the actress caused an increase in Comments on this.

In one of his most recent posts, Megan Fox shared a gallery of photographs in which she appears with a strident print set that consisted of a top that allowed her notified belly to be seen and a miniskirt that she accompanied with boots above the knee.

Is Megan Fox pregnant?

Although in the photos he showed to have a toned belly, what caught the attention in Megan Fox’s post was the description with which he accompanied it.

The actress wrote: “SpaceX flight attendant. There are only 8 months and 6 days left to reach your destination“, He pointed out, which seemed very strange to the fans, who commented: “Are you pregnant?”, “I think it’s a pregnancy announcement”, “Are you pregnant or what?”, among others.

Megan Fox on Instagram.

Until now, Megan Fox has not clarified the comment although there are those who argue that perhaps he could travel to space this year, in the style of Elon Musk.