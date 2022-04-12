Megan Fox and the provocative photo with which she could confirm her pregnancy

The relationship of both celebrities has given much to talk about in recent months. The 31-year-old musician and the 35-year-old actress met after making a video clip.

After confirming her relationship with the singer Machine Gun Kelly, Megan foxI could be pregnant for the fourth time.

What is a fact is that their relationship is much more serious than everyone imagined, since last February they announced their engagement and now it seems to indicate that the actress could be pregnant.

Despite the fact that she has always been characterized as a very sensual woman, the star is in one of her most daring stages, and proof of this is her content on social networks.

Do you confirm your pregnancy?

Through her official account, Megan Fox shared a series of very sensual images of her, but the accompanying text has made her more than 19 million followers draw their conclusions.

In the image, the actress is seen modeling with a black plaid microskirt with which she showed her toned legs, and a long-sleeved top, with the same design to reveal her worked abdomen.

“SpaceX flight attendant… there are only 8 months and 6 days left to reach your destination,” was the text shared by the star. Immediately, her fans began to question whether she was pregnant.

However, others believe that the star could be part of a project alongside the businessman and owner of the “Space X” company, Elon Musk, which ranges from a possible film to a space expedition.

So far, neither the actress nor her fiancé have spoken about it. It is also not known about their date on which they will marry.

