Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter among the stars of the thriller Johnny & Clyde

The cast of the thriller Johnny & Clyde will also include Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter as a crime boss and her security officer.

Megan Fox And Tyson Ritter will be the protagonists of the thriller Johnny & Clyde, a film that offers a fresh take on the famous story of the two criminals. However, the two actors will not be the protagonists of the feature film to be directed by Tom DeNucci and Chad A. Verdi.

In the project Megan Fox will play the role of criminal Alana, while Tyson Ritter will play the woman’s security officer.

Verdi stated: “I am really excited to have Megan play the part of Alana – she is a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life in a unique way. I love Tyson’s energy and can’t wait to see them act together“.

Filming for Johnny and Clyde is currently underway in Rhode Island, but the film’s two leads will be busy on set starting in October. The synopsis of the thriller anticipates: “The film follows the two famous killers, madly in love and committed to leaving behind a trail of endless crime. The two then decide to carry out a robbery against a casino run by Alana and her head of security“.

Chad A. Verdi and Tom DeNucci will also be involved as producers on the project.