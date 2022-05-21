Megan Fox arrived in Argentina to accompany her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, at Lollapalooza

Buenos Aires is revolutionized thanks to Lollapalooza. Upon the arrival of Miley Cyrus, who caused a ruckus at the door of the Puerto Madero hotel where she is staying, today the arrival of Megan Fox was added. The Hollywood star came to the country accompanying her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who will be playing at the festival this Saturday.

The actress was received at the Ezeiza airport by some fans who could not contain their emotion at seeing her. The lucky ones who managed to greet her this morning quickly uploaded photos and videos to their social networks, telling the country the news.

Megan Fox with a fan at the Ezeiza airport

“Megan Fox is in Argentina” was the phrase that was constantly repeated on Twitter, where the name of the star became a trend in a few minutes. wearing a fuchsia leather coatWearing joggers, sneakers, black muscle shirts and a pink cap, the star walked to the car that was waiting for her to take her to the hotel accompanied by a bodyguard who carried her bags.

A few feet behind her was Machine Gun Kelly, who took a few minutes to sign autographs. and greet those who came to receive them. Hours earlier, the musician had published a video in which he announced that he was on his way to the country. “Oh yes South America. I’m on my way to see you guys tomorrow,” he said in an Instagram story last night.

“South America asked us to play at their festivals for 8 years in a row. Now we’re on our way there for the first time to headline Lollapalooza”, announced the artist, happy to be able to make the trip.

Megan Fox arrived in Argentina

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and, although both confessed that the attraction was immediate, they had to wait a while to make their love official. “I knew right away that he was what i call a ‘twin flame’”, assured Fox in an interview, in July 2020. “Instead of a soulmate, the twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can split into two different bodies at the same time . so actually we are two halves of the same soul, believe. And I told him that almost immediately,” she added.

The musician, meanwhile, confessed that during filming he waited outside his trailer every day, with hoping to “make eye contact” with her. “He had to get out of his car. There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and wait,” she recalled.

In January of this year, the bride and groom decided take the relationship one step further and got engaged. “Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the following lives, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood ”, Fox announced a few weeks ago.