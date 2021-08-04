Megan Fox backtracks on Donald Trump: “I didn’t say he’s a legend”

Through an Instagram story, Megan Fox has decided to return to some statements made at the beginning of the week regarding the figure of Donald Trump, defined as “a legend”. In her comment, the Transformers star stated that she does not side with any political party and denied that she had ever called the former US President “a legend”.

But let us proceed in order. Through a story shared on Instagram, Megan Fox said: “Mmmh, I’m not aligned with any political party. I never called Donald Trump a legend. I said he was a legend in that arena we were in. The place we were where we were was at UFC 264 Fight in Las Vegas. Many fans were clearly Republicans and it was clear from their reaction to the sight of Trump. That was an observable fact not at all subjective. I love this unebringing and medieval way of burning the witch on duty. Really, the world needs behavior like that!”.

Megan Fox referred to what she said during her participation in the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during which she told her experience at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. The actress said: “I found myself in the same row where Justin Bieber and Donald Trump were also seated. Around him he had about thirty bodyguards. He was a true legend and the arena supported him a lot”.

Megan Fox continued: “Wow, I’ve never experienced such a situation because I’ve never been sitting next to a potential target of an attack. At that moment I simply worried about my safety”. Megan Fox’s explanation was justified by the attacks received by many users on social media following her claims about Donald Trump.

Recently, Megan Fox revealed that she wants to star in a film produced by Marvel or DC in such a way that she can grow up as an actress. On the occasion of her participation in Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Megan Fox also talked about her vacation in Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly to try the ayahusca. Referring to this experience, the protagonist of Transformers said: “We went to Costa Rica and tried ayahuasca in a special environment, with the indigenous people, and we were in the middle of the jungle. We tried it for three nights and it was very intense. Everyone’s journey is different, but the second night it felt like I was going to hell for eternity”.