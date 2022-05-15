Megan Fox, Bárbara Mori and 10 Hollywood actresses with a Latin twin

The urban legend says that according to everyone we have a double in this life and in some part of the world, perhaps you have not found it, but some celebrities have.

Did you know, some celebrities found their double ‘lost’ or found them while a fan was walking down the street and confused him by asking for a photo for his social networks. There is also a German belief that guarantees that in the world there is or was a person just like us, who is nameddoppelgänger’. DAccording to their culture, people have a variety of mischievous twins, which could be in the same era or the past. A very particular case of this is that of the actress cataloged as the ‘sexiest in the world of Hollywood’, Megan Fox, who He has heard that he has a lost twin and that it could well be the Uruguayan Bárbara Moriwhich It has a physical resemblance to the interpreter of Mikaela Banes in ‘Transformers’. Both women are dedicated to acting and are happily in love. Fox, seeing a photograph of Mori, assured ‘they could be sisters’ and was surprised. She even said ‘she wishes she had a Latin touch in her beauty’. And just like them, there are many more, today we will list ten.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo, American actress, who currently plays Dr. Meredith Gray in the television series, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’up to this moment, has not made any statement in relation to the great similarity with the actress Ludwika Paleta who was born in Krakow, Poland in 1978. It should be emphasized that, despite not being Latina, she lives in CDMX, since she was 3 years old, likewise in Mexico, she began her acting career at the age of 10. Ludwika Paleta, takes with a great sense of humor the resemblance that exists between her and EllenIn fact, his comments on the subject are: “You know… if one day you need a scene from ‘Meredith’ a few years ago, look me up!”

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, born in 1985 on Rosh Ha’ayin (Israel); She has worked as a model, actress and producer. She rose to international fame by starring in the ‘Wonder Woman’ films in 2017 and 2020; her latin twin it is the young Mexican actress and singerEiza González, who became known in the artistic world at the age of 16, when she made the series ‘Lola, Érase una vez’. Despite her youth (32 years old), she has established herself as a great Latin actress, due to her successful performances in movies, series and soap operas. In 2020 he participated in three films in Hollywood‘Bloodshot’, ‘I Care a Lot’, opposite Rosamund Pike and ‘Cutthroat City‘ And one of the most important in his entire career, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, ‘Spirit: The Indomitable’ and ‘Love Spreads’.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer and businesswoman, born in 1969, in Bronx, New York. She got her first chance as an actress in the series ‘South Central’, although this series was canceled after the first season. López obtained work in other North American programs, her big opportunity came in 1997, when she was the protagonist of the movie ‘Selena’, where she played the late singer Selena Quintanilla, for this performance she won a million dollars. Thus becoming the highest paid Latina. Connie Peña recognized as the double JLO, is an actress and businesswoman, of Mexican-Peruvian descent, the ‘Queen of Las Vegas’ makes her debut as a singer with her song in the ‘classic’ urban genre. The popular influencer is preparing her second single ‘Booty’ with renowned producer Keith Harris.

scarlet johansson

scarlet johansson She is an American actress, singer, director, producer, and businesswoman. Since she was a child, she showed interest in acting, and her childhood and adolescence were spent training in different institutes to become an actress. Currently it has generated a lot of controversy, but the resemblance of a woman from the Mexica lands with the famous one from the ‘Avengers’ has also drawn a lot of attention.

A user of the social network Tik Tok showed her mother, Maria Jose L.who is the announcer and the one Could it be Scarlett’s long lost twin?. The networks went crazy with this resemblance to Black Widow.

Selena Gomez

Selena Marie Gomezis one of the most famous actresses in the world of music and entertainment. She began her career at the age of 10 with a supporting role as Ginna on the series ‘Barney & Friends’.Also bears a great resemblance to Sofía Solares, Mexican influencer who exceeds 600 thousand followers on Instagram. She is a lover of fashion, cosmetics and her pets, she is also known for being the lost twin of Selena Gómez. Solares takes advantage of the great resemblance and shares iconic looks of the actress and even songs, declaring himself a fan of her, but has assured “she does not seek to have the label of being Selena’s double”.

Penelope Cruz

The first Spanish actress to win the Oscar in the category of The best performance in 2009 and that delighted the public with his participation in Pedro Almodóvar’s film ‘Todo sobre mi madre’. Penelope has not been spared from being a target of similarities and comparisons with other celebrities, despite being unique in its personality and beauty. Her fans assure that has a resemblance to Ana de la Reguera from Veracruz, who is not only one of the most important film and theater actresses in Mexico. She, if not she, is characterized by her kindness, since she, she helps the state where she was born, through the Fundación VeracruAna AC.MX

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is an actress who began making appearances on television and film at the age of 13 in Camp Nowhere. She is well known for her portrayal of Sue Storn in ‘Fantastic Four’.the role that brought her to fame was with the protagonist of the series ‘Dark Angel’. She is currently 41 years old and is happily married to Cash Warren and two girls were born from their love, who are now 13 and 10 years old, respectively.

And you haven’t been saved from that compare her with the actress who has been successful in the world of soap operas, Marlene Favela who is enjoying her daughter, Bella.

Miranda Kerr

Australian Miranda Kerr She is a model known for having been one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels from 2007 to 2013. It is also fashion ambassador for the David Jones brand. The artistically well-known French actress and modelnationalized in Mexico Angelique Boyer, winner of three TVyNovela awards, has a resemblance to Miranda, Well, both have the color and shape of their eyes, a round face and porcelain skin. Do you see them as similar?

olivia culpo

The American model, winner of Miss Universe 2012 and Miss USAwith parents who disagree with her participation in beauty pageants, apart from being beautiful, she has musical talent to play the cello, which she learned to use when she was six years old and continues to play to de-stress or at least that is what she has declared.

I blame also he has his double and it’s about Adriana Arjona Puerto Rican actress known for playing roles in television series ‘Pearson of Interest’, T’rue Detective’ and ‘Good Omens’, her resemblance is so much that many of her fans have considered her ‘her lost twin’.