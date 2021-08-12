Megan Fox before becoming a star: the crazy ‘backstory’

Megan Fox, maybe not everyone knows, what she did before she became a successful star.

Very famous actress, Megan Fox is definitely one of the most loved and appreciated international stars. Her acting career began exactly in 2001, playing minor roles in television series. Fame came thanks to her role in the series Hope &Faith, and for playing the role of Mikaela Banes in the first two films of the Transformers saga.

Born in 1986, Megan is also an American model and entrepreneur. The role that marked exactly the debut in the world of acting was that of Brianna Wallace in the film Holiday in the Sun, alongside Ashley Olsen. He was just sixteen years old and could not imagine such fame. Before, however, not everyone knows it, but the actress has done a bit of training, working in different places.

Megan Fox, what she did before becoming an actress: the backstory that no one knows

But before becoming a star and embracing the art of acting, Megan did a different job. Are you curious to find out what he did in his past?

Apparently, as we learn from the web, it seems that Megan has worked in a shop that made smoothies. Were you aware of this backstory? Almost all the characters in the entertainment world, even before becoming stars, have done different jobs. Sacrifices that led to the realization of one’s dream!