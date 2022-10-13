Megan Fox bets on platinum blonde and looks more like Kim Kardashian than ever

EFE videos

Start the party of the 50 years of the Cervantino Festival

Guanajuato (Mexico), Oct 12 (EFE).- The labyrinthine streets of the Mexican state of Guanajuato, in the center of the country, have begun to fill up this Wednesday for the celebration of the half century of the Cervantino International Festival, which over 19 days, from October 12 to 30, it will offer a diverse cultural offer with South Korea and Mexico City as special guests. “It is a very important festival because thanks to culture we are more humane, it also has options for all tastes and budgets and that is important,” Claudio Castillero, a painter representing the Zurda Gráfica Bazar in Mexico City, told EFE. Castillero is one of the more than 3,000 artists who will visit the city to promote his art, in his case, representing the guest of honor in this edition, Mexico City. Tourists, students, artists, and locals converge on the streets of Guanajuato with the intention of celebrating culture, getting to know the city, or improving their earnings thanks to the influx of people. This is the case of Gilberto Carrillo, a young man born in Guanajuato, who works as a musician and singer of the traditional students, musical groups in charge of presenting Spanish songs to visitors to the city while they go through the most representative alleys in a party atmosphere. “For me the first days (of the festival) start normally, when it gets crowded it’s on the weekends and from the second week onwards there are more people,” he explains. Gilberto told EFE that growing up in Guanajuato with a cultural reference such as the Cervantino Festival inspired him to dedicate himself to music, since he has always considered himself sensitive to this art since, in addition to playing the tambourine, he has gradually delved into the guitar. , but his desire is to play various instruments. With six years of experience as a student musician, Gilberto continues to enjoy his work, since he has become the tour guide. “The people who arrive are more relaxed, more dynamic, people come to make a fool of us,” he says jokingly. Likewise, Martha Patricia Lara, owner of a dessert shop, is proud that the city, from which she is originally from, hosts a festival like the Cervantino, due to the encounter between cultures that it generates. “(The festival) is lived with a lot of atmosphere, both international and national people come and in Guanajuato we always wait for them with open arms so they can get to know our city and traditions,” she confesses. For their part, tourists like Susy Vázquez and Raúl Gamboa traveled from California to spend a week in the state and found themselves surprised by the festival, so they say they will try to enjoy the event to the fullest. “There are too many people and everyone is very happy, the night and the afternoon, they are very happy, there is a lot of tourism and it feels safe,” said Susy. The 50th edition of the Cervantino International Festival brings together more than 159 stage activities that range from theater, dance, concerts, and more. Starting with the presence of Mexican soprano María Katzarava and South Korean, Hyesang Park at the official opening, and throughout the event with artists such as Joan Manuel Serrat from Spain, Lila Downs from Mexico, Mademoiselle from Algeria and France, the Jazz Lincoln Center Orcherstra with Wynton Marsalis, among others. (c) EFE Agency