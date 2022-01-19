Megan Fox between lions and terrorists

A fictional story, but in reality every year a large number of lions are held captive in special facilities in South Africa. As an overlay before the credits informs us, in 2019 over twelve thousand were victims of this cruel imprisonment. Most of them are kept alive in pitiful conditions or to participate in hunting trophies for wealthy enthusiasts or for later resell their skins, bones and other internal organs on the Chinese medicine market.

A traffic denounced by several animal welfare organizations that continues undaunted given the high interests at stake and which is the background to the film directed in 2020 by MJ Bassett (director of Silent Hill Revelation 3D) and here subject to review. Rogue – High risk mission seems to want to seek at all costs an alt (r) purpose or to hide the evident limits of writing and staging, with a Megan Fox chosen as the protagonist after the numerous flops she has taken part in over the past decade – despite everything Megan Fox would love to act for Marvel. The film will be broadcast on Wednesday 19 January at 9.20 pm on Rai 4 for the first time on TV.

Rogue – High-risk mission: prey and predators

Samantha O’Hara (Megan Fox) leads a team of mercenaries on a dangerous mission in an East African country relating to the rescue of a young woman held captive by a group of terrorists in a remote place in the savannah. Having tracked the target, Samantha has to take charge of other girls kidnapped by the criminal organization and her task is therefore further complicated.

The escape attempt initially seems to be going well, but after that the helicopter that was supposed to have brought them to safety is shot down from a rocket launcher, the situation becomes more and more extreme. Sam and his men will now find themselves dealing not only with the group of kidnappers, armed to the teeth and ready to do anything to get their hands on the precious hostage, but also against the local fauna and in particular they will have to face fearsome lions, who are protecting their territory.

Animal beat

Director MJ Bassett wrote the screenplay with the collaboration of his daughter and the original intentions were to create a low budget animal rights project. When the producers read the story, however, they saw that there was, at least on paper, the potential to carry out a more ambitious project, conveying everything on an openly gendered approach and calling a prominent actress, although far from the glories of early career, as Megan Fox, in the hopes of attracting the attention of a wider audience.

It was already clear from the distribution stages that everything hadn’t gone right, given that the film was diverted directly to the home video market and did not see the light of theaters. And it is not difficult to understand the reasons why we did not want to risk the débâcle in the room, given that the one hundred minutes of viewing, while not without some potentially interesting ideas, soon pay off. a certain approximation and it is difficult to become passionate about the events of the heterogeneous, but poorly assembled, group of protagonists.

Rogue – High-risk mission has a fluctuating management of action dynamics, with some sequences that have a certain scenic impact and others, especially those involving animals, which end up being unlikely, losing the comparison with other exponents of the genre who, especially in the horror field, offered more compelling interactions between these and the human figures.

The same subplots that involve the various characters, in a more or less exposed way, are devoid of real interest and they rely on overused narrative stereotypes, without considering that the villains are real specks, evil beyond belief and without any nuance whatsoever. The result is a consumption operation without actual artistic values ​​and stylistic flashes, whose b-movie soul is also reflected in a cast deliberately slave of the relative, forced, alter-egos, starting with a Megan Fox often over the top.