Megan Fox bloodied and handcuffed to a dead man in the first photos of Till Death!

After disappearing from the radar for some time, Megan Fox begins to talk about herself again. After the trailer for Rogue, here are the images of a new thriller of clear Kinghian inspiration.

after the trailer for Rogue, action thriller that sees her armed against a pack of hungry lions, here is the American actress in the first official images of Til Death!, a new thriller of clear Kinghian inspiration (where the King in question is that of the “Game of Gerald”).



Above and below you can admire Megan Fox in all its glory, although covered in blood and handcuffed to a corpse.

In the film directed by the newcomer S.K. Dale, whose filming has just ended in Bulgaria, the actress plays the role of a woman who is left handcuffed to her dead husband by some perverse character animated by an unspecified thirst for revenge, and who must survive despite the imminent arrival of assassins who want to finish the job and take her out as well.



Manufactured by Millennium Media, Til Death also features Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth, and is based on an original screenplay by Jason Carvey.