News

Megan Fox bloodied and handcuffed to a dead man in the first photos of Till Death!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After disappearing from the radar for some time, Megan Fox begins to talk about herself again. After the trailer for Rogue, here are the images of a new thriller of clear Kinghian inspiration.

After disappearing from the radar for some time, Megan Fox he begins to talk about himself again.

after the trailer for Rogue, action thriller that sees her armed against a pack of hungry lions, here is the American actress in the first official images of Til Death!, a new thriller of clear Kinghian inspiration (where the King in question is that of the “Game of Gerald”).

Above and below you can admire Megan Fox in all its glory, although covered in blood and handcuffed to a corpse.

Loading...
Advertisements

See also Megan Fox: what happened to your career?

In the film directed by the newcomer S.K. Dale, whose filming has just ended in Bulgaria, the actress plays the role of a woman who is left handcuffed to her dead husband by some perverse character animated by an unspecified thirst for revenge, and who must survive despite the imminent arrival of assassins who want to finish the job and take her out as well.

Manufactured by Millennium Media, Til Death also features Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth, and is based on an original screenplay by Jason Carvey.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

263
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
243
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
240
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
229
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
216
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
186
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
182
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
172
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
171
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
166
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top