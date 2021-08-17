Megan Fox: Brian Austin Green tells how he discovered his ex-wife’s betrayal

Brian Austin Green found that his wife Megan Fox was dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and now that the two actors have split up, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has recounted how she discovered the betrayal during an interview on Hollywood Raw Podcast.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were married in 2010 and the marriage resulted in three children, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green. The two stars recently split, Megan fell in love with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she shot the singer’s latest video Bloody Valentine. Recounting how he found out about his wife’s relationship, Brian said: “I found out for myself, and that’s all I’m going to tell you. It is not true that I discovered it on social media, or by reading some magazines“The actor said that Megan has always been honest with him, at first Brian thought they needed a break then they decided that the best choice was to get a divorce.

“I wish Megan all the best. I want her to be happy, for her and for our children. Nobody wants to be next to someone who is not happy“said the actor we recently reviewed in the BH90210 reboot.” It’s a terrible situation, it all happened at an unfortunate moment, it was impossible to predict the quarantine, the virus and everything else. The news cycle that has developed is a bit bigger than what we were prepared to face, “Brian said in the interview.

Megan and Brian at this moment care about the serenity of their children: “I think things are going pretty well. There are no written rules, there is no right and wrong way to do it. We are learning along the way. The important thing for us is to keep communicating as much as possible. We know that the situation we are experiencing will affect children, but it is up to us, and parents in general, to manage the impact on their lives. It is up to us, whether the experience will be bad for them or whether it will be okay, if they will be able to feel equally loved and safe. Things between me and Megan are different, not worse, just different“.

Brian Austin Green’s comments come after Megan Fox and Kell went public with their relationship on Instagram. The rapper posted a black and white photo of himself with Megan with the caption: “I’ve been waiting for eternity to find you again“The couple met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass but it appears that it wasn’t until after the actress took part in the Bloody Valentine music video that they started dating. Megan talked about love at first sight,”we are half of the same soul“, he confided to some friends.

