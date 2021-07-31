News

Megan Fox: Britney Spears is her “method” to deal with the fear of flying

Megan Fox has identified pop music, particularly britney spears music as a working way to overcome her fear of flying.

Megan Fox he talked about his fear of flying, describing the method that helps her overcome anxiety when she has to travel by plane, i.e. listening to pop songs such as Oops! I Did It Again of Britney Spears.

This week Megan Fox was a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show and took advantage of this interview to talk about some aspects of her private life. Among the various topics covered was that of the fear of flying, with which the actress of Jennifer’s Body is particularly concerned. The audience discovered that Fox has found a way to overcome his phobia, which is to listen to pop songs such as Oops! I Did It Again by Britney Spears. The American actress also explained that her fear of airplanes grew when she started flying more and more often back and forth between New York and Los Angeles. “I was flying so often and that’s when the fear increased, because if you fly twice a year you’re good, but not if you fly twice a week“.

From this point of view, it seems, britney spears’ pop songs have helped her a lot. “What I do, and that’s what I recommend to people when you face turbulence and you think ‘I don’t like how I feel’, is to put some music that I believe a person can’t die with, like the one I listened to when I was young, in my case Britney Spears and the ‘Oops! ‘ album!“, said Fox, adding: “This cannot be the soundtrack of my death. So that’s what always made me feel better“. The actress then further explained her point of view: “You can’t meet God and know all the mysteries of the universe after you’ve just heard ‘Oh baby, baby’. This was really useful for me and I advise others to choose only music that is like that, like the Backstreet Boys or It’s Raining Men, because there is no one who dies with that song in the background. It never did and never will“.


Click to comment

