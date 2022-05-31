Entertainment

Megan Fox Broke Out Her Billboard Outfit To Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly

One of the most anticipated couples of the Billboard Awards it was certainly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly who certainly did not disappoint the audience, with their daring black looks, the actress wore a new cut with fringes and the singer an expensive 30 thousand dollar manicure since it had small diamonds.

Just as the interpreter took the stage where he dedicated “Twin Flame” to his future wife and unborn child, raising suspicions that The “Transformers” actress is pregnant.

Which would not be surprising since the couple has been classified as one of the most passionate, Fox recently surprised on his Instagram account by revealing that having intimate relations with his fiancé broke the outfit he was going to use for his gala.

It was through a post that Megan Fox shared with her followers a screenshot of some text messages where the “Jennifer’s Body” star asks her stylist.

Was this expensive blue outfit because we just punched a hole in our crotch so we could have sex?” To which her collaborator wrote, “I hate you” along with three laughing emojis, before adding, “I’ll fix it.”

And it is that since Megan Fox and Machine Guy Kelly met while filming their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” they have shown that their relationship has a lot of passion for what they got engaged in January and apparently now they will add a new member to their family already that heThe star has three children from her relationship with fellow actor Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, the singer has a 12-year-old daughter with Emma Cannon.

