Megan Fox Celebrates Machine Gun Kelly’s 32nd Birthday

Megan Fox can’t help but rave about her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress called the rocker “such a beautiful soul” while paying tribute to him via Instagram for his 32nd birthday on April 22.

â€œToday your mom told us you were born a month early (you were SO destined to be a charming, mercurial Svengali Gemini) and as a baby you were ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I didn’t I could have imagined a more apt description of you,” Fox, 35, wrote of Kelly, whose astrological sign is Taurus.

â€œThe world has no idea what a gentle and beautiful heart you have. How generous and considerate you are… How absurdly strange, intelligent and resourceful you are… You are by far the most unique human being I have ever met.”

Fox went on to say that if he could get the “boy who has everything” something special for his birthday, he would “unveil” his eyes so he could “see what I see.”

She concluded, “I am honored to love you and be the recipient of your love. Happy birthday love of my life â ¤ï¸ â€ ðŸ©¹.â€

Fans of the couple quickly flooded the comments section, writing things like, “This is the sweetest birthday message ðŸ˜¢” and “I’M SOBRY THIS IS THE CUTEST THING ðŸ’•”.

“That was so beautiful ðŸ¥º,” a third fan wrote. “You guys are so made for each other ðŸ’•”.

On her own Instagram, MGK shared a series of photos and videos from her birthday celebration with Fox, her Bengal cat Whiskey, and the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s 12-year-old daughter, Casie.

“Grateful for the birthday love, thank you all so much for rocking with me and my music,” he wrote in the caption.

“Happy birthday, my brother!” commented Travis Barker. “Until the wheels fall off ðŸ’¨.”

The lovebirds, who met in March 2020, have been engaged since January. Getty Images for Daily Front

MGK and Fox announced their engagement in January, with the “Jennifer’s Body” star revealing that they “drank each other’s blood” after her boyfriend took a knee.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic,” she wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma.â€

She added: “Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes.”

