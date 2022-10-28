Megan Fox changes her look and appears with fiery red hair

the mane of Megan fox it continually becomes a trend, since it is in constant change; less than a month apart she jumped from an ash blonde to a red that stands out perfectly with her tanned skin.

The protagonist of “Transformers”, since she rose to fame, is associated with a hair intense black, but it is thanks to her beauty and well-defined features that she can wear any color no worries as they all look amazing on her.

The proof is in the recent photos that she uploaded to her Instagram account, where she has more than 20.6 million followers, in which she is accompanied by her fiancé, the musician Machine Gun Kelly who, by the way, also enjoys experimenting with colors of your hair.

Megan Fox’s makeover

Is season of autumn, in addition to being the ideal to change lookis being ruled by warm tones, especially by the red and the copper tones that are very much in trend, so we fully understand the decision of Megan for wearing the most intense color of all.

The exact tone is misleading, because in some photos you can see a deep redbut in the light it gives the appearance of being a copper, with a mixture of orange with ash tones.



Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Being the bearer of a mane red it means security and confidence, which at the same time releases a daring and powerful instinct.

The one in charge of the most recent changes of look of Megan is her head stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, he before anyone else shows off his creations through his social networks, always sharing the first images of the daring colors that the actress.

It is not known for sure how long this color will last, or what will be next on her list of such daring changes, which always invite more than one to experiment with shades of season.



Photo: Instagram @dimitrishair

What you should know about red hair

Celebrities like Karol G, and now Megan foxthey definitely look the Red color in its maximum splendor, that freshly dyed looks so vibrant that they invite all their followers to wear it, what you need to know is that when maintaining it, certain aspects must be taken into account.

The main thing is that hot water will be the number one enemy of hair. redso you should try to wash it with the coldest water possible so that the color lasts longer, in addition, products to maintain the color are essential when bathing to prevent it from fading after a few weeks.

Knowing all this and taking the precautions indicated by your trusted stylist, you will be more than ready to wear a Red hair intense as the celebrities of the moment.

