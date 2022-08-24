Megan Fox channeled good vibes with her Dreamy Aura nails

ads

Let Megan Fox lean into one of the hottest, most soulful nail trends out there. On Monday, Fox’s favorite nail artist, Brittney Boyce, took to Instagram to show off nails with the star’s “aura,” and the look was simply stunning.

ICYMI, aura manis are exactly what they sound like: mixed with pretty colors, they look like an aura emanating from your nails. For Fox’s look, Boyce took the actor’s long, square nails and painted them a pastel lavender color at the base, which then faded into a deep pale pink center. He topped it off with a sparkly finish, and then Fox accessorized the whole thing with her two-stone engagement ring.

Aura nails are one of the latest trends to go viral this summer, and you’ll probably still be seeing them pop up on your social media feeds come fall. “I think they’ve become popular because of the rise of nail artists who are getting into airbrushing,” nail artist Daron Wood previously told Bustle. “The design requires no templates and can be done in any color, so it’s easy for beginners.”

To get the look, Wood says you can use an airbrush technique, or you can try gel polish and achieve that faded color using a sponge. You can also use blooming gel, where the color literally blooms and spreads out for a cool effect.

So if you’ve been looking for any and all ways to bring the good vibes into your life, an aura mani is a small and easy way to do it, whether you follow Fox’s lead and opt for pretty pastels, or mix deeper, more changeable colors for fall.