Megan Fox chose a red velvet bob cut and looks like a model!

Do you know Megan Fox Is she officially a writer? The actress and author’s debut book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisons, hit (digital) bookstores on Tuesday, November 7, but just 24 hours later became the first and second best-selling poetry book on Amazon: the first one One is the physical copy and the other is the audiobook narrated by Fox himself.

This means Megan Fox has officially joined the ranks of best-selling poets like Rupi Kaur, Edgar Allan Poe, and Mary Oliver.

Fox celebrated the publication with an event at the Racquet Club of New York, during which he wore a red velvet bob cut Extremely bright when reading excerpts from the collection. Fox first debuted this color over Halloween weekend, when she dressed up as the Kill Bill character alongside Machine Gun Kelly, but she gave this look an especially big update for her big night.

named as mega blowout By Dimitris Giannetos, a stylist known for his daring looks, this bright red cut It’s the best of all worlds: chic, casual and something that frames the face, like haircut Of the supermodels of the 90s, but daring thanks to its bright neon tones. According to professionals, a tone that is especially fashionable this winter.

‘The most fashionable shades for this winter will be Mix of vibrant red and copper And catchy,” says colorist Richie Kandasamy.

Instagram/@dimitrishair

‘This is a classic and reflective red tone, bright and rich. You can also order a cooler, satin finish. If you dare, you can add a little haze with a deep red color,’ Kandasamy adds, ‘Do it yourself with IGK Color Depositing Mask in the shade Tarantino Red.’