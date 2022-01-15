Megan Fox completely naked: the photo sends everyone into a frenzy

Megan Fox posed completely naked with her partner. Here is the photo that has sent fans all over the world into a frenzy.

Megan Fox is an American actress and model, considered among the most beautiful women in international cinema, who has always made her admirers turn heads thanks to her breathtaking shapes.

Megan Fox: the sexy photo

Born in Oak Ridge, In the 1986, and raised in Rockwood, at the age of five she decides to undertake dance studies and then moved around the age of ten to Florida where he concludes his school studies.

During her studies, she was bullied, often finding herself forced to eat hidden in the bathroom. The problems were not because of her physical appearance, but because of society’s misogynist and disrespectful mentality towards women and the constant teasing from her peers for her desire to become an actress.

He began his career at 16, when he plays Brianna Wallace in the movie Holiday in the Sun, later appearing in TV series The things I love about you And Two men and a half.

His big screen debut takes place in 2004 in the film How hard it is to be a teen!.

Success, however, came in 2007 when he joined Shia LaBeouf in the movie Transformers, produced by Steven Spielberg, where he interprets Mikaela Banes to then resume the role in Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen, where she is asked to put on five kilos because the director thought she was too thin.

In 2013 he obtained the role of April O’Neil in the movie Ninja Turtles, and in its sequel, finding again in the role of producer Michael Bay with which she had had some differences that prevented her from taking part in the third film of the saga Transformers.

After having starred in other films, including independent projects in the period from 2019 to 2020, currently the actress has 4 films in post production that see her participating.

The sinful photo

What has been talked about in the last few days is a photo that portrays the actress in the company of her partner Machine Gun Kelly.

The two posed for the cover of the British edition of GQ Style. In the picture, Megan Fox, is portrayed completely naked, with a gun in her hand aimed at the private parts of her boyfriend.

The two confirmed that their love story is booming also due to their ups and downs also having moments in which not everything goes smoothly.