Megan Fox confessed that juggling her career and motherhood has caused her shame and guilt

From teen queen to pop culture hot topic, Megan Fox is a true force of nature. The actress and model has been a Hollywood staple since the early 2000s, making her way and speaking her mind all the time. Fox, who has had a whirlwind romance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly since 2020, is also a mother. And over the years, she has opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood and a busy career.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Fox revealed the pressures she has faced as a working mother. the Jennifer’s body The actress also admitted that she has experienced guilt and even shame.

What did Megan Fox say about juggling motherhood and a career?

Megan Fox in June 2022 in New York City | Images of Gotham City/GC

In May 2021, Megan Fox appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Showand the two opened up about being working moms in Hollywood.

“Those little things that people might not think about. When normally you would just want to be hibernating with your child, you can’t because you’re also juggling all these other things,” Fox admitted.

He went on to explain that he does not want to miss out on opportunities, but it is also difficult to face pressure from the film industry.

“There’s this weird pressure, which also creates guilt,” Fox added. “You’re going to work too soon to satisfy those people. And then you’re to blame for, ‘I shouldn’t have come back so soon. Now I feel bad. Now I am a bad mother. My baby will always have this print on them. I have done something wrong. The stress on both sides is really intense. Shame, guilt, all those things.”

How many children does Megan Fox have?

Megan Fox is an experienced mother with three young children who she shares with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green. Fox and Green married in 2010 after nearly six years together and welcomed her eldest son, Noah Shannon Green, in 2012. Two years later, they had a second son, Bodhi Ransom. And in 2016 they welcomed Journey River, a third child.

In addition to the three children she shares with Green, Fox was stepmother to Beverly Hills, 90210 the star’s son from a previous relationship.

These days the transformers The actor is the stepmother of Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter.

Green and Fox reportedly remain friends despite their split and have established a good co-parenting relationship. According to Life & Style, the exes, along with their new partners and their respective children, have created “one big, happy, blended family.”

The actor is well known for movies like ‘Transformers’

Long before Megan Fox had children, she was making a name for herself as one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. After appearing in movies like Confessions of a teen drama queenFox had his big breakout role in 2007. transformers. She reprized her role opposite Shia LaBeouf in the 2009 sequel, by which time she was already in demand at movie studios around the world.

In the years that followed, Fox appeared in such films as Jennifer’s body, Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesY Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

After a period of prioritizing independent productions, Fox is back in the spotlight, mainly thanks to his high-profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker). The couple seems to be everywhere, from red carpets to extravagant vacations. And with their engagement due in January 2022, the two celebs appear to be engaged for the long haul.

Whether they will have more children remains to be seen, but for now, they have something good going.

