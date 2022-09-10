Megan Fox confirms that together with Machine Gun Kelly they drink each other’s blood: “It’s just a few drops”

27 Apr 2022 – 09:30 a.m.



The actress Megan fox and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly They have established themselves as one of the most popular couples of recent times, not only because of their successful individual careers, but also because of their eccentricity when it comes to showing all the love they have for each other.

In a recent interview with Glamor magazine, the protagonist of “Transformers” gave unknown and curious details about her romance with the singer. This time, she openly confirmed that they do drink each other’s blood.

Recall that Megan was engaged to the artist in early 2022, after a year of relationship. Machine Gun Kelly asked her to marry him under a tree with a brand new emerald and diamond ring, which was only the preamble to later celebrate by drinking each other’s blood.

“Only for ritual purposes”

In this regard, Fox revealed that from time to time they continue to perform this rite and assured that it is not as strange as people think. “It’s as if they were imagining us with drinks and we were in ‘Game of Thrones’ drinking the blood,” he said.

In this sense, he clarified that “they are only a few drops, but yes, we drink each other’s blood, only for ritual purposes. I have a lot of experience in this matter, I read tarot cards and do a lot of metaphysical practices and meditations.”



In addition, he explained that this practice is not constant in the relationship, but something occasional: “It is controlled, and it is like we spill a few drops of blood and drink it. Although he (Machine Gun) is much more chaotic and intense, he would be willing to open his chest with broken glass and tell me ‘take my soul,'” he said.

As for the spiritual, the interpreter delved into this subject and assured that she believes that the rapper has been appearing in her dreams since she was four years old. They both felt their destiny was bound to come together and eventually ended up meeting on the set of the police thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass”.

