Megan Fox Covers Her Face Arriving In Italy For Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

They are saying ‘I do’ for the third time this weekend in Portofino, Italy, in front of a close circle of family and friends. Here, DailyMail.com takes a look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s three weddings, wild personal relationships, IVF struggles and whirlwind romance…

Travis Kardashian’s first crush on Kim

After being friends with the family for years, Travis Barker first showed his interest in the KarJenner clan when he confessed that he was first attracted to Kim Kardashian, not Kourtney, when she was an assistant to Paris Hilton around 2006. .

How can you not look at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls,” Travis admitted in 2015. “Kim was a delight. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t take my eyes off Kim!

Travis went on to say that he spent time with Kim in her Calabasas neighborhood, and while he was “in love” with her, he said “nothing ever happened.”

Eyes for someone else? Travis is seen looking away in a 2018 flashback photo Kourtney recently posted.

meeting the family

Travis then made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians while still married to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, cementing his status as a true friend of the Kardashian family.

His daughter Alabama revealed in October 2017 that she had been joining the Kardashians, along with her father, though not Kourtney specifically.

“I actually had dinner with all of them the other night and they were very sweet,” he said at the time. Travis shares Alabama and a son Landon with his ex Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

A look of love? Travis is seen in an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

dating rumors

Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date together in 2018 in Los Angeles.

For their night out, the duo attended an evening service at the famous Hillsong Church, and then headed out to a vegan dinner at Crossroads, where they dined with Kourtney’s friend Larsa Pippen.

At the time, Kourtney had broken up with French model Younes Bendjima just a few months earlier.

Getting closer: Kourtney and Travis are seen together in 2018 going to dinner

From friends to lovers

Their relationship held in January 2021 after growing closer during the pandemic, as Kourtney recently revealed she made the first move while the pair enjoyed a friendly movie night.

‘I was definitely always attracted to Travis. I think it was the right time in my life,” he said on this year’s show, adding, “We texted each other and I put it out there, like flirty conversation.

After Travis couldn’t make a move and went to put on a second movie for them to watch, Kourtney took action: “I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon,'” so I made the first move. ‘

Getting closer: The couple is seen together in another episode of KUWTK

power couple pda

‘Kravis’ became the official Instagram for Valentine’s Day in February 2021 with Kourtney posting a photo of the couple holding hands, but that was only the start of the wild PDAs that followed. In April, Travis posted a blurry snapshot of them kissing, while later revealing his trademark move on Kourtney astride the Blink 182 drummer in the Utah desert.

His PDA reached a fever pitch in August of last year, when Scott Disick contacted his ex Younes Bendjima on Instagram after seeing Kourtney straddle Travis in a gondola. He later apologized.

They made their red carpet debut at the VMAs in September of last year, and their on-camera tongue-kissing display set the tone for many more affection-filled events, including this year’s Met Gala.

Wow! Kourtney and Travis show off their signature straddle pose in Utah

The first of many: Kravis made his red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in September of last year.

ivf fights

While the couple’s romance has seen many successes, Kourtney has revealed that they have also faced heartbreak while struggling to have a child with Travis.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Kourt confessed that their doctor had taken them down ‘this road of doing IVF’, saying ‘it hasn’t been the most amazing experience’.

The reality star is the mother of 12-year-old Mason; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven, with his former partner Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2005 to 2015.

a romantic proposal

Travis popped the question to Kourtney in October and took her to a beach in Montecito, California, while they captured the special moment for the reality show Kardashians Hulu.

Later, it was revealed that there was drama when Kris Jenner made a call not to include Kourtney’s children in the happy moment, which happened to make her daughter Penelope angry.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney said on Instagram at the time.

“Woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram about her proposal to Travis.

three weddings

Not content with a single ceremony, Kravis began with a drunken wedding in Las Vegas in April of this year after party at the Grammy Awards. But the wedding was called off as it was revealed that the loved couple did not have the correct documentation.

In the lead up to his big wedding in Italy, Kravis legally produced himself in Santa Barbara in May with his grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell in attendance, as well as Travis’ father Randy Barker. The couple left in a vintage lowrider convertible with a “Just Married” sign.

However, the couple really went all out for their big party in Portofino by renting an entire castle for their family and friends. The couple swapped out the historic Castello Brown house museum perched on a hill above Portofino Harbor for their big official celebration.

First wedding: Kravis killed himself in Las Vegas, although it was not legally binding