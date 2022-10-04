Entertainment

Megan Fox demonstrates how to wear an all-denim look this season

Megan Fox is one of the most recognized actresses and models in Hollywood. The young woman got recognition thanks to her work in films such as “Diabolical Temptation”, “Transformers”, among many others.

The model and actress recently dazzled her more than 20.6 million Instagram followers by wearing a total denim look during one of her visits to New York City. the look of Megan fox It quickly went viral and reminded us of the iconic outfit worn by a superstar a couple of years ago.

Who did Megan Fox’s look remind us of?

In 2001 Britney Spears and Justin Tinberlake attended the American Music Awards both wearing a total denim look. Many people made fun of them at the time for combining their outfits and wearing denim, but over time these garments became an iconic look to the point that celebrities like Megan fox they replicate it.

meganfox_309876046_129193866535951_7814235344188022722_n.jpg
Photo: Megan Fox. Source: Instagram @meganfox

Who is Megan Fox in a relationship with?

Megan fox He has been in a relationship since April 2020 with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. In January of this year they decided to get engaged, and the news caused a stir in the entertainment world since Fox is bigger than the interpreter of “Wild Boy”.

meganfox_309839792_874558396870042_2061036461958950685_n.jpg
Photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Source: Instagram @meganfox

Who was Megan Fox previously married to?

In 2004 Megan fox she met actor Brian Austin Green and they began a relationship. After several twists and turns, in June 2010 they got engaged (for the second time) and got married. In April 2012, they announced that they were expecting their first child: Noah Shannon Green.

In August 2013, Megan fox confirmed that she would be a mother again. Her second child, Bodhi Ransom Green, was born on February 12, 2014. On August 4, 2016, and after a brief separation and subsequent reconciliation, the couple had their third child, Journey River Green. The couple separated in early 2020.

