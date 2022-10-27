Megan Fox denies breakup rumors with Machine Gun Kelly – Metro World News

Megan Fox would have published several photos without her ring and it was speculated that they had ended, but Machine Gun Kelly and Megan are still united and in love.

Megan and MGK engagement

At the beginning of October, fans of the couple began to speculate about a possible separation when the 36-year-old actress had published a photo without her engagement ring and they had weeks without publicly appearing together, apparently, this would have fueled the rumor. They ended their engagement. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged in January of this year.

Ring that “does damage”

Let us remember that the luxurious ring that Gun Kelly gave him proves the meaning of toxicity that the musician has on love. The engagement ring features two emeralds that are linked together, forming a heart… But, if he tries to take it off, he will hurt. Because, according to Gun Kelly, “love is suffering”.

So appearing on social networks without the ring generated a lot of controversy: “Where is your ring?” commented a follower. Well, the ring has some bands, which “are actually thorns. So if he tries to take it off, it hurts…” Fans assume that the reason for taking it off would have been too great.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen together

However, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s estrangement was left behind. Megan posted a photo with the caption, “Karma,” where they are kissing and holding hands. Machine Gun Kelly also posted the same photos and the actress replied:

“No one with better bone structure ever walked the earth. Exquisitely and devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”