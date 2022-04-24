Megan Fox denies Machine Gun Kelly a kiss in public

The celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They got engaged in January 2022 in a romantic proposal in Puerto Rico and both usually show very public signs of affection continuously.

But just like any other couple, the duo seemed to have had a tense moment with each other while at an event some days ago.

Megan, 35, turned down MGK’s kiss on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards in an awkward moment caught on camera.

Megan and Gun Kelly, 32, stood to the side of the red carpet with their stylist Maeve Reily who was being honored with the Style Curator Award.

The actress he had a look of distaste on his face as MGK smiled; he stood behind her as he looked toward the cameras.

He wrapped his arms around her waist and she turned her head away from his bent face as he tried to kiss her neck.

the star of Jennifer’s Body she kept her face expressionless as she dodged his kiss not so subtly until he finally gave up and just smiled in surprise.

She shivered and turned away from him and headed for the rug with Mauve as he smiled awkwardly and took a sip of his drink.

Fans captured the tense moment on the Footwear News Instagram page, which quickly went viral. although they ended up posing together on the red carpet and also holding hands while inside.

Megan wowed in a tight brown mini dress with a corset under the bust, which highlighted her small and marked waist.

MGK, whose birth name is Colson Baker, donned a colorful floral jacket with black pants and a statement necklace.

Ahead of the Daily Front Row Awards, the star couple made headlines for being spotted taking the actress’s 8-year-old son Bodhi (whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green) to Disneyland for a day.

Megan and MGK they have been dating since early 2020, after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and they got engaged in January 2022.

Since then, the duo have made a plethora of public outings since then and iconic moments on red carpets.