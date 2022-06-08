Megan Fox didn’t give Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian’s phone number

The style of dress and the ‘looks’ of the Kardashian sisters

Why Kim Kardashian’s Express Diet Is Dangerous

Before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They began their relationship in November 2021, there were many rumors about their romance. In the first place, because the comedian had insisted on several ‘celebrities’ to get Kim’s phone number. Among them, it stands out Megan fox, such a close friend of the Kardashians that she has even attended the wedding of Kourtney and Travis, and that they did it in a ‘petit committee’. but the actress she refused to give Pete her friend’s cell phone. This has been revealed by Kim herself in the last chapter of the ‘reality’ ‘The Kardashians’.

When they started dating, the businesswoman says that Megan Fox sent her a very surprised message saying: “Is this serious? Because she asked me for your number months ago.” Kim and Megan Fox later met again and the actress showed her Pete’s message where he asked her about Kardashian’s phone number, and she answered bluntly and amusedly: “Dude, Crocodiles are much more likely to eat me and Machine Gun Kelly than you are to get Kim Kardashian’s number.. Never Gonna happen. Don’t ask us.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kim has also said that Pete tried to do something months before to try to date her but it was not very successful, although never stopped trying and what good he did! Because Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seem to be passing for his best moment. So much so that they have even dyed the two platinum blonde to match and the businesswoman dedicates her manicures to him. In addition, it is rumored that they are considering moving in together.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io