Megan Fox: Divorce with her husband Brian Austin Green is now official

Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green have formalized theirs divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage and having three children together. The actress had asked for separation already in 2020 but only this week the provision became official.

The one composed by Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green was undoubtedly one of the coolest couples of the last decade. The 35-year-old actress and 47-year-old actor shared a ten-year relationship, giving birth to three children: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey. According to documents collected by TMZ, the couple has accepted custody. joint of children. The two would not have a prenup, which would have meant that everything they earned during their marriage would be split. No specific details on child support have been outlined although, however, reference is made to an agreed agreement between the couple.

In May 2020, Fox and Green announced plans to separate, with the Jennifer’s Body actress officially filing for divorce six months later, in November 2020, talking about “irreconcilable differences“Shortly after, Brian talked about the breakup on his podcast, explaining that Megan wanted to spend some time alone after talking.”more like itself“while shooting a movie outside the country. The actor recalled:”Megan said ‘You know, I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I feel closer to myself, and I liked myself more during that experience, and I think it might be something worthwhile. worth trying for me ‘. And I was shocked and I was angry about it. But I can’t be really mad at her, and I wasn’t mad at her because she didn’t ask her to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made voluntarily. This is how she felt honestly“.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor told his listeners that he intends to maintain a positive relationship with his ex. “I will always love Megan. And I know that she will always love me too and I know, as far as our family is concerned, that we have built something really great and really special.“Shortly after their split, Megan hooked up with Machine Gun Kelly, her co-star on Midnight In The Switchgrass. Brian moved on too, starting a romance with professional dancer Sharna Burgess.