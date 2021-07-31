Megan Fox dreams of a role in marvel or DC movies: “I want to grow up as an actress”

In an interview with The Washington Post, Megan Fox stated that she intended to take part in the MCU or the DCEU

During an interview with The Washington Post, Megan Fox has stated that she intends to take part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe.

As reported by CBR, the actress said she grew up with comics and graphic novels and was looking for funny but unconventional roles. Megan Fox said: “I want to grow up as an actress. I feel like I’ve wasted so much time. Now I want to take on new challenges and improve more and more”.

Despite this statement, Megan Fox did not name any characters of particular interest. Between 2007 and 2009, the actress starred in the Transformers franchise, directed by Michael Bay. In 2011, she did not return to be part of the cast of Transformers 3 due to a quarrel with the director, accused of being a kind of Adolf Hitler. During an interview with GQ, Bay defended his point of view by justifying it with the need for serious and intense preparation before shooting on set.

The Transformers star also said she was ready to throw herself headlong into a possible sequel to Jennifer’s Body: “I don’t think it’s that hard to write a sequel. At the moment they are trying to make a series, it would be a real cool! Over the years, Jennifer’s Body has turned into a horror classic..

On the film directed by Karyn Kusama and scripted by Diablo Cody, Megan Fox said: “We were all aware of what we were doing but, at the same time, we were also annoyed by the way the studio sold the film. Jennifer’s Body is really a great movie!”.

Recently, Megan Fox starred alongside Machine Gun Kelly in Midnight in the Switchgrass, a film that made them fall in love.