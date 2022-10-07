Entertainment

Megan Fox drives Instagram crazy by posting a PHOTO as a character from ‘Game of Thrones’

United States.- Megan Fox Apparently she is one of the big fans of House of the Dragon, since he resorted to Instagram to display a light-colored outfit that she claims is based on that of a Targaryens. Although most of the characters in game of Thrones and House of the Dragon often wear darker colored outfits, Fox decided to show an outfit that could be more associated with those of the Martell House. Either way, the actress looks amazing and charmed her fans.

