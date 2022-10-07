Megan Fox drives Instagram crazy by posting a PHOTO as a character from ‘Game of Thrones’

United States.- Megan Fox Apparently she is one of the big fans of House of the Dragon, since he resorted to Instagram to display a light-colored outfit that she claims is based on that of a Targaryens. Although most of the characters in game of Thrones and House of the Dragon often wear darker colored outfits, Fox decided to show an outfit that could be more associated with those of the Martell House. Either way, the actress looks amazing and charmed her fans.

“A slutty but studious Targaryen goes to Paris”, was what the famous wrote, which translated is something like “A pu… but studious, Targaryen goes to Paris”. Megan Fox always drives her fans crazy with her great attractive Y sensuality on social media, as the image you posted currently has more than 1.7 million of I like it and almost 4 thousand 500 comments. Most of the comments are filled with people stating how amazing she looks in her inspired outfit. Games of Thrones.

Credit: Instagram @meganfox

While Megan Fox certainly has a busy schedule ahead of her with upcoming theatrical releases, many are speculating that she could be using this post to try and make her debut in the world of game of thrones, as House of the Dragon, has been renewed for a second season. Production on that season is likely to start very soon, and obviously with the castigns; perhaps Fox could be seen breaking into television with a cameo in the new season.

Megan Fox has appeared on television, although it has been many years since she last did so. She had a co-starring role on the sitcom, New Girl. Since then, Fox has only appeared in feature films, which makes sense considering how popular the actress has become. As mentioned above, she has plenty of leading roles in the coming months.

Credit: Instagram @meganfox

One such role sees Megan Fox take on a female crime boss named Alana, what?who also commands a demon to do his bidding. The film is titled Johnny & Clyde and is a reference to the history of criminals Bonnie & Clyde which is one of the most famous in the history of USA. While this movie may sound strange, it’s not uncommon for Fox to lend their acting talents to appear in wacky movies.

From there, Megan Fox will star The Expendables 4. The famous joins Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture and many more in what promises to be the pinnacle of an exciting action franchise.

Credit: Instagram @meganfox

Megan Fox is always pretty inventive when it comes to the outfits she shows off on her Instagram page, and this one could have a double meaning. She could be a fan of game of thrones, or is showing his desire to be in House of the Dragon. Either way, she looks amazing as a Targaryen.

Source: Pure Show