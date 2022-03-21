Megan Fox enjoyed and even took photos of Machine Gun Kelly at Lollapalooza Chile

It was an unexpected and surprising visit. Megan fox She was in Chile and backstage at Lollapalooza, where she accompanied her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to play for the first time at the festival in Chile.

The star of ribbons like The ninja turtles and Diabolic temptation, She followed her fiancé’s introduction attentively.

read also



Shocked: Megan Fox’s correct response to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly goes viral







Megan Fox Said Yes: Machine Gun Kelly Proposed to Her and Now They’re Engaged





Dressed in a leather jacket, a bikini with shiny applications, jeans, a jockey and several spiked chockers, she was crowned the best fan girlfriend.

In fact, she took photos of her crush on the VTR Stage, and followed each of the songs with which she charmed the festival audience.

Megan Fox and her hours in Chile

Of course, this was not the only time that the actress was seen during her stay in our country, since when she arrived she also drew attention.

This is because, according to sources that received her, the brunette appeared sheathed in a showy pink furry coat.

So the step of Megan fox in Chile it was quite a hurricane, where we had, for a few hours, the joy of breathing the same air as the megastar.