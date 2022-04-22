Megan Fox falls in love with this radical change of look and in this revealing lingerie

USA.- The trailer for the new movie Machine Gun Kelly, good mourningpremiered yesterday April 20, and in this there is a small appearance of his fiancee Megan fox.

The film will be released in theaters and also on demand on May 20. This is starring MGK, and he is a famous London Clash movie star, who is at a crossroads, because he does not know whether to continue with his career or rekindle his affair with his ex-Apple, who is played for Becky G.

Megan goes out in the trailer to put out a fire started by London’s friend during a sage party. She comes out with purple hair and black lingerie, as she wryly tells MGK the following: “You’re an idiot. I hope you find your girlfriend.”

It should be noted that Megan is not the only celebrity cameo, she also appears Peter Davidson, who comes out as a valet parking attendant. Other celebrities who also come out are Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and Tom Arnold.

This is not the first appearance of Machine Gun Kelly in a movie, as he previously appeared in Midnight in the Switchgrass by Randall Emmett in 2021, in which he met and fell in love with Megan Fox.

During a July 2021 interview with Who What Wear, Megan said, “It was definitely a vehicle, I’ll be honest, to meet Colson. I knew he was going to be in the movie, but the universe was like, ‘Go do this. There is something about this experience that will be really rewarding for you.” As for when she met him, she stated that she “knew instantly” there was “a soulmate connection.”