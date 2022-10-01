Megan Fox forgets underwear with the hottest outfit

In recent seasons we have seen Megan fox parade in extravagant outfits, checking that sexy no one takes it away. And now the actress gave us a style lesson with a look without underwear wearing open pants that arrowed more than one.

The protagonist of “Diabolic temptation” gave a radical change to her wardrobe, as we were accustomed to seeing her in more classic and romantic outfits. However, she is currently betting on glamorous and sexy trends, becoming a true “it girl”.

Let us not forget that, during the 2000s, Megan fox It was consolidated as a symbol of the hottest in women’s clothing and for this season it comes to reaffirm its place as an icon of the fashion with this look what in Last we show you



Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Megan Fox, the inspiration we needed for a hot outfit

His leading role in “Diabolic temptation” does justice to Megan fox. And it is that with her appearances in different carpets and parades, such as in Fashion Week, she has left us outfits to steal the looks, although easy to recreate.

Megan fox he said goodbye to the preppy style with which he captivated us for many years and gave free rein to his “dark feminine energy” with outfits horn, studs, chains, transparencies and much more.

Currently, Megan fox She is advised by Maeve Reilly, who is also a stylist for celebrities like Hailey Bieber. And her work continues to bear fruit, because she actress has been recognized by several fashion experts by be one of the most fashionistas.

Let’s not forget the see-through dress she wore to the 2021 MTV VMAs, her look.”barbie core” bikini and even her sequined shorts with a crystal top that have become emblematic costumes of the American star and account for her evolution.



Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Jeans with sneakers, the unexpected combination of Megan Fox

Can you be cooler? Megan fox share your outfits out of 10 on her personal Instagram account where she is followed by just over 20 million fans. And her feed is the library of fashion which we recommend you turn to for inspiration if you want to look sexy.



Photo: Instagram @meganfox

“Guys, you don’t understand, it’s like… very difficult when the only thing someone notices about you is how smart you are”, was the phrase with which the model accompanied a series of photographs with her outfit without underwear, that at the moment accumulates more than 2 million “likes”.

Megan fox She wore jeans with a detail of openings along the leg, the perfect garment to join the trend without underwear that matched her gray top.

Several celebrities have been betting on reviving the yk2 when carrying the underwear outside or peeking over jeans. However, the other side of this trend is an invitation to forget the panties to add a hot touch to any outfits.

Although in the world of fashion there is talk of rules and patterns dictated by the gurus, Megan fox it has the luxury of breaking them and inventing its own rules. So he decided to combine his pants with yellow stilettos. Lastly, he added a plaid overshirt and his classic plush bucket hat.



Photo: Instagram @meganfox

with this combination Megan fox He let us see that the timeless can also have an impact. The key is to combine the vintage with the modern and you will get a good result in your outfits.

