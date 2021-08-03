Megan Fox furious with ex-husband: the frontal attack on Instagram

She is one of the most beautiful and charming women in the world. International superstar, she too like many of us has her love affairs. Megan Fox attacks her ex-husband.

For the series, it also happens to the (and the) best. Megan Fox it certainly needs no introduction or special introductions. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, dream of many men and international superstar. The woman, who separated from the former Berverly Hills 90210 actor last spring, entrusted her Instagram account with a harsh outburst against the father of her three children.

But what happened? What sparked the wre of the beautiful Megan? After 10 years of marriage a few months ago Megan Fox and Green, Brian Austin. It was the actor who officially communicated the breakup; news that followed numerous rumors that spoke of an “interest” not too veiled fox towards the colleague of set Machine Gun Kelly. A kiss, captured by the paparazzi, between the two had certainly not reassured the situation between the spouses. In May, then, the separation.

Now Fox is back on the attack on her ex-husband, but why?

Megan Fox furious against her ex-husband: it’s about children

The beautiful actress after the separation from her husband then embarked on a real relationship with Gun Kelly and even Brian seems to have made a new life. the Fox however he heavily blamed his ex for a photo posted on Instagram in which also appears the youngest son of the couple, aged 4 years.

“I know you love your children. But why don’t you stop using them to give you airs on Instagram?” the outburst to the poison of the protagonist of the series “Transformers”, who has evidently used good arguments in his outburst, so as to convince the ex-husband to remove the offending photo and replace it with one in which only he appears.