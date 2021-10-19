Megan Fox gave her blessing to BFF Kourtney Kardashian’s official engagement

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly they love to go out foursome with Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker (one of the latest examples is the photoshoot dinner in the bathroom after the MTV VMA 2021), so few are better close witnesses of this love.

Now that Blink 182 drummer the hand asked of the eldest of the Kardashians, the actress and friend of Kourtney gave her blessing to the future spouses.

“I think they are simply a perfect match for each other, because there is a karmic bond – Megan explained to E! News – They are soul mates. They love each other and have a really intense connection“.

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly are friends and associates and so their girlfriends met and became BFFs.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian – getty images

The 45-year-old musician made the marriage proposal to the 42-year-old founder of Poosh last Sunday in Montecito, California, with an engagement ring with a huge six-carat diamond.

He invited her family to be there for the romantic moment and to celebrate right after.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for a long time, aided by the fact that they were neighbors before get together at the end of 2020. They made the report public in February 2021, with an Instagram Official.

Both are parents: he is dad of Alabama, 15 years old, and of Landon, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted Atiana, 22 years old. She is mom of Mason, 11 years old, Penelope, 9 years old, e Reign, 6 had with the former Scott Disick.

ph: getty images