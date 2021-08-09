Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox decided to definitively close the sentimental chapter with Brian Austin Green, while it has now turned the page with Machine Gun Kelly.

A Los Angeles County spokesman confirmed to And! News that the star of Transformers Has filled out the necessary papers to apply for divorce by the actor of Beverly Hills 90210 after 10 years of marriage. The 47-year-old has already countersigned documents.

The 34-year-old cited as the cause of the separation “irreconcilable differences” and asked the joint legal custody of their three children.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had married in 2010 and they had Noah Shannon, aged 8, Bodhi Ransom, aged 6, and Journey River, aged 4. She had already filed for divorce in 2015, but then they had reconciled by canceling the whole thing.

Now, however, in the heart of the actress there is Machine Gun Kelly: a few days ago they trodden their first red carpet as a couple.

They had been first seen together last June, shortly after Brian Austin Green had announced that they were separating. The actor had also quoted Colson Baker (MGK’s real name) explaining that there was no resentment and they were not leaving for a betrayal.



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have said that between them it was a lightning strike on the set of a movie. They also starred together in the video “Bloody Valentine” of the singer, which you can see below:







