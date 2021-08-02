Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has filed for divorce for “irreconcilable differences”, meanwhile she continues her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has made public her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly last June and now seems to have officially filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green (the couple was already separated). second and! News Megan Fox cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce and demanded joint legal and physical custody of their children, as well as no financial support.

This is not the first time Fox has filed for divorce from actor Brian Austin Green, during their ten-year marriage. She also did it in 2015, but then the couple seemed to have reconciled. Apparently it wasn’t all pink and flowers. The announcement of the divorce comes a few days after their squabble on social media, after Green posted a photo of their 4-year-old daughter, Journey. The photo, now deleted, showed Green and his daughter dressed for Halloween. The post was simply titled: “I hope you had a happy Halloween!”, in the comments Megan Fox retorted: “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It is not difficult to cut them out. Or choose photos in which they are not present” referring to the fact that for her the privacy of her children is very important. “You are so busy getting the message across that I am an absent mother and you are the devoted dad. You have them half the time! Congratulations, you are truly an amazing human being!”. After this comment Green deleted and recharged the same photo, this time without his daughter.

As for his new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox recently revealed that “the intensity of their relationship is as overwhelming as a tsunami”. He also seems to have dedicated a new tattoo to him. The actress also appeared in her music video Bloody Valentine.

