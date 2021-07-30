News

Megan Fox has proven to be the number one fan of Machine Gun Kelly behind the scenes of “SNL”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










1 February 2021




















Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they brought their overwhelming love to New York, where the singer performed at the Saturday Night Live.

Arriving in the studios of the comedy program, the 30-year-old decided to facilitate the entry to his girlfriend, carrying her in her arms.

The actress shared two images of that moment on Instagram and added some another in which, beautiful, they walk for the Big Apple.

But it is above all the caption that has attracted attention: “Saturday Night Live week. The best performance that show has ever seen” wrote Megan Fox, adding emojis of the exploding head and a red heart.

the Saturday Night Live it hosts the most incredible artists and only this season have very strong names like those of Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion.

Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox – with the eyes of love – is sure that the best performance is that of Machine Gun Kelly. Surely the singer has split with his “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely”: you can see the performances in the videos below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rd7APH5XeFc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_djsCw1iS8

ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

142
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
134
Celebrity

Angelina Jolie: her favorite sandals now on sale
122
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
115
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
113
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
111
News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?
104
Sports

Juve, Arthur operates: recovery, what happens for market and Champions list
101
Sports

“Mourinho is the perfect coach for Roma”
101
Sports

The strange case of Pobega: Milan can risk a Locatelli-Pessina bis. For 12 million
97
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
To Top