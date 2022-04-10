Megan Fox, Henry Cavill, Cameron Diaz and other Hollywood stars who are fans of the gaming world | gamer | play station | Nintendo | Xbox | Microsoft | console | Video game

Hollywood and the industry of video game have established a good relationship in recent years, because each time the developers and production companies are committed to releasing films inspired by the most popular titles Worldwide.

While actors don’t need to know everything about the gaming world to be in a film of this style, since his professionalism it’s worth it to have a good interpretation, there are those who have not hidden their passion for this form of entertainment, and have even declared themselves addicted for a certain famous franchise or saga.

In this note we will review who are those public figures that have entered video gameswithout being recognized for this and have shone for their excellent roles on the big screen.

Megan fox

His rise to fame with the first Transformers movie earned him an international figure. However, his relationship with video games is not due to the mutant car franchise, but in some of his interviews he has mentioned that he has great affection for shooters. This is because since she was a child she tried them with her relatives.

This is how ‘Halo: Reach’ became her favorite title, so it would not be surprising to see her with a controller competing against others. Although she made these statements when women were not yet very involved in the gaming industry, Megan explains that this hobby is very fun. In addition, she details that “many boys mess with her and make jokes”, especially when an image of him playing Guitar Hero was leaked.

Photo: LR composition/ YouTube capture

robin-williams

His death in 2014 was one of the most painful events for Hollywood, as Williams remained in the memory of many as one of the best actors in history. The famous actor achieved performances praised and recognized by international critics.

The Oscar winner for best supporting actor in 1997 also had his gamer facet, declaring himself a staunch fan of Nintendo, mainly because of the Zelda video game saga. He liked the franchise so much that he named his daughter Zelda Williams, in honor of the princess rescued by Link in the vast majority of installments.

To honor her late father, the actor’s daughter held a charity broadcast a few years ago playing Zelda on Twitch: Breath of Wild. With this, she raised funds that she allocated to the foundation that cares for mental health. Thus, she made it clear that her passion for games was inherited from her.

Photo: Variety

Cameron Diaz

Best known for her leading role in Charlie’s Angels, the American actress has said on more than one occasion that she considers herself a fan of World of Warcraft, the Blizzard PC game that endures in the gaming community thanks to the loyalty of its users .

Cameron has posed for several magazines, but the one that attracted the most attention was the photos recorded with a GameBoy in hand, at the time when video games were still not well seen worldwide. “Playing video games is one of the activities that she enjoys the most in her life,” people close to the model have assured, who mention that she occasionally joins WOW games to pass the time.

Photo: Reddit

henry cavill

Although he was recently seen putting together his own gaming PC, it is not the first time that the actor who brings SuperMan to life in the current DC cinematic universe announces his passion for video games. In past seasons he had already expressed, through his social networks and in certain interviews, that he loves playing the Warhammer saga.

The attachment to this title is due to his love of painting action figures, which is why science fiction armies and combats have become his favorites. “The one who got me into video games was my father, who gave me my first PC. I like to escape with video games”, he told Daniel Borrás during a conversation between the two.

kim kardashian

The middle sister of the Kardashians is probably one of the most influential people of the last two decades. In addition to being a public figure and starring in her biopic, she has achieved success with her own clothing line and on various television shows. Therefore, one would think that she does not have time to develop in other areas.

However, some statements in 2012 confirmed his passion for video games despite not being a participant in the industry. Through his official account, she tweeted “Can’t wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops II to come out! The graphics look amazing!”, a post that he later replied with the message “No. And they haven’t paid me for advertising on my tweets either. I really love CoD”, to reaffirm her liking for the shooter.