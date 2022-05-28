Megan Fox: her age and the dress with which she surprised at the Billboard Awards

West Hollywood (United States), 05/13/2022.- US actress Megan Fox attends the premiere of the movie ‘Good Mourning’ at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, USA, 12 May 2022. The movie will be released in US theaters and on-demand 20 May 2022. (Cinema, United States, London) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN

The actress Megan fox caught the attention of the press on the red carpet of the Billboard Awards 2022 carried out in The Vegas, Nevada this weekend. This time Megan stole all eyes for her outfit, makeup and hairstyle, because she looked unrecognizable.

This was the dress that actress Megan Fox wore at the 2022 Billboard Awards

Megan Fox wore a black dress with a neckline and large crystal flowers embedded in one of its sleeves and a full opening on the left leg, a design by David Koma that she combined with long flower gloves, a look that is part of the resort 2022 collection

As for her makeup The star wore a makeup loaded with foundation, blush, rosewood lipstick, black eyeliner to have an impact look and wide black eyelashes that she accompanied with a fringe and her straight hair, without a doubt one of the best dressed galas .

the star of transformers was accompanied by her fiancé, the singer Machine Gun Kellywho wore a suit Dolce and Gabbana with spikes

Some Internet users have praised the actress’s dress and these have been the comments.

Megan Fox drank blood from her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly

In an interview with Glamour, the actress confirmed that both she and her fiancé they had ingested a few drops of the other’s blood. «I guess drinking other people’s blood might confuse people.”commented the star of Till Deathalthough at first everyone believed that it was a meaningless phrase, until the actress gave the statements to this means of communication.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11, 2022. After a year and a half of being together, the couple has become one of the most daring, controversial and stable of the show.

Is Megan Fox pregnant? Machine Gun Kelly sparks the rumors

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s fiancé offered a brief prologue to his performance at the Billboard. “I wrote this song for my wife.” the 32-year-old singer said.

As the song continued and the romantic lyrics began to play, Kelly appeared with another announcement that baffled the audience, along with his guitar he expressed: “dedicated part of the song to my unborn child”. Kelly and Fox have not yet confirmed their marriage, much less a pregnancy for the actress.

How old is Megan Fox?

The actress was born on May 16, 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee (United States) He is currently 36 years old. In the world of acting, Megan began her steps in ballet and acting.

As a teenager she lived in Florida and then moved to California to work as an advertising model, which gave her the springboard to acting.

Later he worked in the teen comedy “I want to be super famous” and after the saga of “Transformer” (2007) that gave him worldwide fame.

“I wanted to be an actress since I was two years old. My mother told me it was the only thing I said I wanted to do”, he recalled. “When I was four or five years old I saw ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and for a year I asked him to call me Dorothy. When my mom explained to me that Dorothy wasn’t real, that she was being played by an actress, I decided that she wanted to be an actress.”, Megan Fox commented to the New York Times in 2009.

