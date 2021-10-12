Megan Fox, high school look and explosive top: sensual bomb

Megan Fox presented her new collection with a heart attack look on social media. The model opens her jacket, the top underneath explodes

Jacket from highschool, or College if you prefer, leather tops and that mesmerizing look to take your breath away. He amazed his millions of fans this afternoon, the extraordinary Megan Fox. Very active on Instagram in these hours, between shooting and collaborations in quantity, the actress can’t wait to release her new clothing collection, and today she gave a little taste to the fans.

In its “letterman jacket”, Total black except for the word ‘Ohio’ in white in large letters, Fox puts his hands in his pockets and shows up in the foreground. Red background and a lot of sensuality for the American diva. In the caption he jokes with the fans and reveals: “7 days until my collection with drops”.

Megan Fox, in a jacket is a bomb: “So hot!”

Invaded by comments on the post, the well-known actress and model made a bang with her latest shared shot. Queen also of social networks, where it boasts well 18 million of followers, there are many messages for her in the comments. “So hot”, “My Queen”, write the users, entranced by so much sensuality. In recent days, even more ‘pushed’ posts had arrived, by the original diva of Tennessee, who had intervened with a breathtaking underwear shoot with Kourtney Kardashian.

In caption he continues referring to Ohio – to the writing – and to Cleveland: “7 days until my collection with drops… including this universally relatable letterman jacket. Because there’s tons of other reasons to love Ohio even if your boyfriend is not the People’s Mayor of Cleveland “.