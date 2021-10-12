News

Megan Fox, high school look and explosive top: sensual bomb

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox presented her new collection with a heart attack look on social media. The model opens her jacket, the top underneath explodes

Megan Fox neckline
Actress Megan Fox (Instagram)

Jacket from highschool, or College if you prefer, leather tops and that mesmerizing look to take your breath away. He amazed his millions of fans this afternoon, the extraordinary Megan Fox. Very active on Instagram in these hours, between shooting and collaborations in quantity, the actress can’t wait to release her new clothing collection, and today she gave a little taste to the fans.

You may also be interested in >>> Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian pose topless: hot shooting

Loading...
Advertisements

In its “letterman jacket”, Total black except for the word ‘Ohio’ in white in large letters, Fox puts his hands in his pockets and shows up in the foreground. Red background and a lot of sensuality for the American diva. In the caption he jokes with the fans and reveals: “7 days until my collection with drops”.

Megan Fox, in a jacket is a bomb: “So hot!”

Instagram post
Instagram post (screenshot)

Invaded by comments on the post, the well-known actress and model made a bang with her latest shared shot. Queen also of social networks, where it boasts well 18 million of followers, there are many messages for her in the comments. “So hot”, “My Queen”, write the users, entranced by so much sensuality. In recent days, even more ‘pushed’ posts had arrived, by the original diva of Tennessee, who had intervened with a breathtaking underwear shoot with Kourtney Kardashian.

In caption he continues referring to Ohio – to the writing – and to Cleveland: “7 days until my collection with drops… including this universally relatable letterman jacket. Because there’s tons of other reasons to love Ohio even if your boyfriend is not the People’s Mayor of Cleveland “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
652
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
523
News

Cinema, all films out in October
437
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
378
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
334
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
296
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
292
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
277
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
275
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top