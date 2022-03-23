Megan Fox hits with an ‘unreal’ figure by wearing a ‘bra out’ trend

The actress Megan fox dazzled on social networks by showing off the outfit he wore to go to Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chilewhere her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had a stake.

The star joined the bra-out trend and showed his belly of steel when wearing a bra with silver details and studs. She paired it with a leather jacket, high-waisted jeans, and teddy-detailed sandals.

Megan fox added accessories for a style punk: a choker of pointed studs, beaded necklaces, a black cap and impeccable manicure in Mexican pink.

She captivated with a perfect makeup, starring an outlined cat eyes. She wore makeup base, compact powder and nude lipstick. She added more than 2.1 million reactions and dozens of comments that praised her beauty.

Earlier, Megan fox she walked through Argentina dressed in a miniskirt and worsted top. All in pink.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11, two years after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass by Randall Emmett. The couple reportedly sealed the deal by drinking each other’s blood.

They are not a usual couple and are looking for a place to celebrate their gothic wedding. During The Late Late Show with James Corden, MGK revealed that their wedding will feature several stylistic touches that require a lot of planning, including a river of red.

The musician uploaded the video of the engagement ring to instagram and wrote: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The ring is valued at $500,000 and includes an emerald, birthstone of Megan foxand a diamond, the stone of Machine Gun Kelly. The two gemstones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together “like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” noted Gun Kelly.

The rapper added that the ring has “thorn” jewels, so if Megan Fox takes it off, she will feel pain. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”