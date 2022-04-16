Megan Fox ignores her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet

Since they stopped hiding their romantic relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They have become famous for the displays of affection that are dedicated to each other in public and that, in their case, are not limited to kisses or hugs.

One of their favorite carantoñas consists of sucking the other’s tongue or caressing it with their own, as they did in front of everyone at the gala of the Billboard Music Awards from last year.

However, it seems that the actress has decided to put their passion for each other under control.

Either that, or last Sunday she wasn’t in the mood to show affection when they came to the delivery of the Daily Front Row Awards.

In a video that has spread like wildfire through social networks, you can see Megan ignoring her fiancé while waiting for his turn to pose for the photographers and even avoiding him when he tried to kiss her neck.

Basically, he gave him the same cold and distant treatment that former US President Donald Trump often received when he tried to shake hands in public with his wife Melania.

When it was time to get in front of the cameras, Megan quickly regained the smile, but it seems that he preferred that Machine Gun Kelly did not accompany her because each one posed separately.

Watch the tense moment: