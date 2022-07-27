Megan Fox ignores Machine Gun Kelly before posing on a red carpet

Since they stopped hiding their romantic relationship, Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly have become famous for showing affection to each other in public and that, in his case, are not limited to kisses or hugs. One of his favorite demonstrations of affection is to “caress” their tongues, as they did before the whole world in the delivery of the Billboard Music Awards from last year. However, it seems that the actress has decided to put under control the passion they feel for each other, because was not in the mood when they attended the Daily Front Row awards show.

In a video that has spread like wildfire through social networks, Megan can be seen ignoring her fiancé while waiting for her turn to pose for the photographers and even dodging him when he tried to kiss her neck. Basically, she gave him the same cold and distant treatment that the former president of the United States often received. donald trump when he tried to shake hands in public with his wife Melania. When it was time to get in front of the cameras, Megan quickly regained her smile, but it seems that she preferred that Machine Gun Kelly not accompany her because each one posed separately.

