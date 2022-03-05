Megan Fox imposed fashion sheathed in a tiny dress that left little to the imagination

the famous actress Megan fox is one of the favorites of the public thanks to its incomparable beauty, and During the last few months, he has given away several iconic looks that sparked sighs on social networks.. One of her most recent proved that in addition to her talent in acting, she has a taste for fashion that has made her stand out from the rest of her. Here we share the details!

It was earlier this week that the star of “Transformers” and “Ninja Turtles” was captured outside an exclusive restaurant located in Los Angeles, California. Although the famous went in the company of several friends, it was her daring and elegant outfit that stole the public’s attention.

It was a tiny lavender blazer dress, which is considered the color of the year, which had numerous silver-tone fasteners and accessories. To accompany him, Megan Fox opted for simple sneakers and a tiny harness-type bag that accentuated her figure.

As expected, her look caused a furor among her fans, who took action through Instagram to spread the photos taken by dozens of paparazzi.

“Precious”, “A whole goddess”, “As beautiful as always”, “She is gorgeous”, “It takes my breath away”, “This look deserves an award”Some users wrote, while others did not hesitate to comment on the mini bag that the 35-year-old actress carried.

“A tiny bag to store the lipstick you bring, in short, the hypotenuse,” reads the comments section of the publication.

