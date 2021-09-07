Megan Fox in a new horror film: “Till Death”, in October on Netflix

The film was released last July in American cinemas

Megan Fox in a different role: helpless but at the same time ambiguous And bloody in “Till Death“, directed by SK Dale on his directorial debut and written by Jason Carvey. The film, a horror thriller, was released in American cinemas last July and is now coming up Netflix. In the cast, alongside Megan Fox, there are Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen And Jack Roth.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film which is expected to debut on the ad platform early October. A horror “electrifying”According to the US critics, which recorded a good success in the hall.

Megan Fox plays Emma, a woman who is going through a difficult time in her relationship. One morning he finds himself handcuffed while her husband died. At that point he realizes that his life is in danger, that he will have to guard against an unknown threat and fight for the survival. Because “surviving is the best revenge,” teases the trailer.

Megan Fox: two films in October on Netflix

This is not the only movie with the American actress coming to Netflix. On October 20, in fact, it will be distributed “Night Teeth“, vampire movie who sees her next to Sydney Sweeney And Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Directed by Adam Randall, the film tells the story of Benny, a college student who chauffeurs two “party girls” in the Los Angeles of parties and social events. Everything goes smoothly until the protagonist finds himself in the middle of a war between vampire clans.

