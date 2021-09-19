Megan Fox in a new movie about Bonnie and Clyde

CINEMA





Singer and actor Tyson Ritter will also star in the thriller

A version of the famous story of Bonnie and Clyde . Among the sure protagonists of the new film – entitled Johnny And Clyde – the actress is already there Megan Fox and the All-American Rejects lead singer and Preacher star Tyson Ritter .

Production on the thriller will begin in October, while the film will be directed by Tom DeNucci. In the next few days, the entire cast will be defined, including who will play the two protagonists.

Johnny And Clyde will tell about two serial killers madly in love, protagonists of an endless series of crimes. The two have the ambition to rob a thriving casino run by crime boss Alana (Megan Fox) and her head of security (Tyson Ritter). “

“I am very excited to have Megan in the role of Alana,” commented producer Chad A. Verdi at the announcement of the film. “She is a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could. I love the energy of Tyson. and I can’t wait for him and Megan to be a couple. “