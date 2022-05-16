Megan Fox in a slit black dress, Kylie Jenner amazes in her transparent dress (or almost) (PHOTOS)
This Sunday, May 15, took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vega, the Billboard Awards. And once again, the stars competed in audacity in the choice of their looks, starting with Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner!
This Sunday, May 15, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was the Place to be for the world of music. The Billboard Music Awards, created by the famous magazine in 1990 and divided into 62 categories, rewarded the artists who have shone the most in recent months. For this 2022 edition, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who came with his son Christian Combs, was assigned to play the emcee. Soul singer Mary J. Blige, with an impressive career in hip-hop, has been honored with an Icon Award. Drake, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Olivia Rodrigo and the South Korean group BTS (which has launched a web-series to learn Korean), particularly shone during this evening which brought together the cream of showbiz.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 : Drake, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo crowned!
Drake, who recently spoke out on the death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, won no less than five awards including Best Artist. What makes it go down in the history of Billboards with a total of 34 prizes. After his breakthrough at Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo left with no less than seven awards, including Best New Artist. Kanye West, who was recently the subject of a documentary available on Netflix, won six, a record for a male artist this year. Special mention also for BTS, who were not present. The K-Pop group, which has been a hit for several years, has received no less than three awards.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 : Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner accompanied by their spouses
Many personalities paraded on the red carpet. Let’s mention Diddy and Mary J. Blige, of course, as well as DJ Khaled, Janet Jackson (who made many confidences in a recent documentary) as well as the model and actress Cara Delevingne with an almost sober look. Heidi Klum (member of the jury of the American version ofAmazing talent) and her husband Tom Kaulitz also made the trip. Four-time award-winning rapper Doja Cat appeared spectacular in a very sexy black sheath dress. Florence and The Machine chose a dress in the style she loves, romantic and with a medieval feel. Very glamorous and statuesque Megan Fox caused a stir on the arm of her fiancé rapper Machine Gun Kelly, also an actor, who wore an extravagant spiked costume. Kylie Jenner, who came with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, also performed with her companion Travis Scott. The print of her extra tight dress resembled that of her body and thus created the illusion of transparency. One more audacity for the entrepreneur and half-sister of Kim Kardashian!
